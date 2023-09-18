How to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Updated COVID vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week are now available in the Richmond area.

Details: Vaccine advisers recommend everyone ages 5 years and older receive one dose of an updated vaccine, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim writes.

The new shots, available from Pfizer and Moderna, are designed to target current circulating strains and newer variants.

Where to find vaccines: CVS and Walgreens are both showing open appointment slots beginning today and tomorrow at stores throughout the Richmond area.

The vaccine is available at independent pharmacies and doctors offices as well.

And the Richmond and Henrico health districts expect to begin offering the shots "in the coming weeks," per a spokesman.

Cost: Free for most people with private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

The CDC is offering free vaccines for uninsured or underinsured adults through at least the end of next year via the Bridge Access Program. Find free vaccines near you by visiting vaccines.gov.

What they're saying: The city's health director, Dr. Elaine Perry, called the vaccine the best way to protect yourself from severe illness.