You can now tour this 100-year-old Monument Avenue mansion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The staircase before renovation began. Image: Courtesy of Richmond Symphony Orchestra League

Want to see inside a 100-plus-year-old Monument Avenue mansion?

You have a chance as part of the Richmond Symphony League Designer House tour.

What's happening: The home for this year's fundraising house tour is the Taylor Estate, a 12,000-square-foot 1915 Italian Renaissance Revival villa at 2325 Monument Ave.

Details: The designer house is open daily through Oct. 9 with evening hours on Thursdays, which include live music and wine and beer for sale.