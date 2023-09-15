2 hours ago - Things to Do
You can now tour this 100-year-old Monument Avenue mansion
Want to see inside a 100-plus-year-old Monument Avenue mansion?
- You have a chance as part of the Richmond Symphony League Designer House tour.
What's happening: The home for this year's fundraising house tour is the Taylor Estate, a 12,000-square-foot 1915 Italian Renaissance Revival villa at 2325 Monument Ave.
Details: The designer house is open daily through Oct. 9 with evening hours on Thursdays, which include live music and wine and beer for sale.
- Tickets are $40 and can be purchased onsite.
