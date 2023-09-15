2 hours ago - Things to Do

You can now tour this 100-year-old Monument Avenue mansion

Karri Peifer

The staircase before renovation began. Image: Courtesy of Richmond Symphony Orchestra League

Want to see inside a 100-plus-year-old Monument Avenue mansion?

What's happening: The home for this year's fundraising house tour is the Taylor Estate, a 12,000-square-foot 1915 Italian Renaissance Revival villa at 2325 Monument Ave.

Details: The designer house is open daily through Oct. 9 with evening hours on Thursdays, which include live music and wine and beer for sale.

  • Tickets are $40 and can be purchased onsite.
