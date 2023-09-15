City to extend Franklin Street Bike lanes into VCU

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The city is planning to extend the Franklin Street bike lanes into VCU's campus.

What's happening: The bike lanes currently run downtown from Capitol Square to Belvidere Street.

The proposed expansion would extend the route west six blocks to Lombardy Street, replacing one driving lane with a two-way cycle track.

Of note: The city is asking for feedback on possible designs.

A quick build option would separate the bike lanes from traffic with a painted four-foot buffer.