2 hours ago - News
City to extend Franklin Street Bike lanes into VCU
The city is planning to extend the Franklin Street bike lanes into VCU's campus.
What's happening: The bike lanes currently run downtown from Capitol Square to Belvidere Street.
- The proposed expansion would extend the route west six blocks to Lombardy Street, replacing one driving lane with a two-way cycle track.
Of note: The city is asking for feedback on possible designs.
A quick build option would separate the bike lanes from traffic with a painted four-foot buffer.
- Other options include physical barriers like planters and medians, though the survey warns those would require city officials to allocate more funding during next year's budget cycle.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.