City to extend Franklin Street Bike lanes into VCU

The city is planning to extend the Franklin Street bike lanes into VCU's campus.

What's happening: The bike lanes currently run downtown from Capitol Square to Belvidere Street.

  • The proposed expansion would extend the route west six blocks to Lombardy Street, replacing one driving lane with a two-way cycle track.

Of note: The city is asking for feedback on possible designs.

A quick build option would separate the bike lanes from traffic with a painted four-foot buffer.

  • Other options include physical barriers like planters and medians, though the survey warns those would require city officials to allocate more funding during next year's budget cycle.
