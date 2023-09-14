The Chesterfield mall is having a parking lot carnival this weekend

Want to pregame next weekend's state fair? Chesterfield mall is hosting a mini carnival in its parking lot through Sunday.

The Chesterfield Towne Center Carnival is happening daily through the weekend, starting at 5pm Thursday and Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. It includes rides, fair food and games — all just outside the former Sears store.

Admission is free, ride tickets are $1.50 each or $35 for an unlimited ride wristband — and you can pop right over to the mall and see what's new at the Sunglass Hut at no cost.

What else to do this weekend: 🍺 The St. Benedict Oktoberfest is Friday-Sunday around the St. Benedict Catholic Church in the Museum District.

It's three days of German cuisine, music, dancing, stuff for the kids and lots of beer.

Admission is free.

🍈 Plus, it's pawpaw season. If you've been dying to get a taste of the fruit without plucking it off a wild tree, head to Powhatan State Park on Saturday 11am-3pm.