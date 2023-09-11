Richmond area high schools tighten security at football games

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fights and threats are prompting new security rules at some Richmond area high school football games.

What's happening: Two Henrico County schools, Hermitage and Highland Springs, are now requiring all those under 18 to attend with an adult.

Officials cited "an increase in fights and disruptions by fans," per WTVR.

The schools are also requiring that all tickets be purchased online by noon the day before each game.

In Richmond, the district is also now requiring that all tickets be purchased in advance.

The rules, which apply to all city schools and all school events, also bar all bags (clear or otherwise) and require that all attendees be screened before entry, including athletes.

What they're saying: The district told NBC12 the rules were put in place after an undisclosed threat prompted the district to cancel a game at the end of August.