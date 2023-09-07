Virginia budget leaves out money to stop waste from flowing into James River

The city is no longer getting $100 million in aid from the state to help stop sewage overflows into the James.

What's happening: The budget compromise lawmakers passed yesterday stripped the funding, which was originally proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Why it matters: The state has set a 2035 deadline to solve the issue, and without outside help, city officials have warned the city's already high utility bills would skyrocket.

What they're saying: "The city stands committed to modernizing our sewer system, but cannot ask our residents and businesses to shoulder the cost of this approximately $1 billion project on their own," Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement.

The other side: House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight told the Times-Dispatch the funding got lost in the shuffle amid six months of negotiations.

Yes, but: Lawmakers indicated they're not necessarily opposed to the city eventually getting the money, with Senate Finance and Appropriations Chair Janet Howell noting Youngkin will have other opportunities to include the funding, per WTVR.