If you haven't checked out the "Incanto" exhibition at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, this weekend is the perfect time.

Admission is free to the garden all day Monday, from 9am-5pm, including "Incanto" and M&T Bank "Butterflies LIVE!," all in celebration of Labor Day.

Plus, Monday from noon-3pm, Richmond's own Whiskey Rebellion will play a free concert.

What else to do this weekend: 🤓 If you're a fan of the flick "Napoleon Dynamite," which apparently is almost 20 years old, The National is hosting a screening Saturday, followed by a discussion with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

Saturday at 8pm at The National. Tickets start at $37.

👗 On Sunday from 5-9pm, you can get your prom on at Jardin wine bar with Jardin's Y2K Prom — a '90s and early aughts throwback party with themed music and snacks and the patio transformed into a dance floor.