The Lee fence may finally come down

The fence around Lee Circle should come down this week.

Why it matters: It's been more than two and half years since the state installed an 8-foot fence around the traffic circle where the massive statue of Confederate General Robet E. Lee stood for more than 100 years.

The fence went up in January 2021 to prepare for the statue's removal. The statue came down in September 2021.

What's happening: The landscaping of the circle, which includes more than 6,000 plants and 28 trees, is 99% complete, the Times-Dispatch reported. Once it's done, the fence will come down, a spokesperson for the mayor told the paper.