The Lee fence may finally come down

Karri Peifer

Lee Circle in June 2022. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

The fence around Lee Circle should come down this week.

Why it matters: It's been more than two and half years since the state installed an 8-foot fence around the traffic circle where the massive statue of Confederate General Robet E. Lee stood for more than 100 years.

  • The fence went up in January 2021 to prepare for the statue's removal. The statue came down in September 2021.

What's happening: The landscaping of the circle, which includes more than 6,000 plants and 28 trees, is 99% complete, the Times-Dispatch reported. Once it's done, the fence will come down, a spokesperson for the mayor told the paper.

  • All that's left to finish the landscaping is for someone to remove the concrete barriers within the fence so Richmond-based YME Landscape can mulch the edges.
