Richmond panel discussion will explore brewing in the Black community

Brew day with Eric Jackson (left) and Darryl Puller of Capsoul Brewing Collective. Image: Courtesy of Eric Jackson

On Friday night, a trio of Richmond organizations will present "Brewing in the Black Community: From African Origins to Craft's Future" at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

The event is a panel discussion focusing on West African brewing traditions and the untold stories of enslaved Black brewers in America.

Panelists include Debra Freeman of the African American foodways podcast "Setting the Table;" Eric Jackson, co-founder of Richmond's Black-owned brewery Capsoul Brewing Collective; and Lee Graves of Richmond Beeristoric.

Post-discussion, attendees can sample some special, local brews, including 1865 Brewing Company's Freedom Ale; Single Connection Hazy Pale Ale, a collaboration by Ardent Craft Ales and Capsoul; and a limited-edition millet-based beer from Ardent brewed using West African traditions.

Tickets are $28 for members and $38 for nonmembers.

🍺 Plus, on Saturday Ardent is hosting a can release party for Single Connection Hazy Pale Ale at its Scott's Addition taproom from noon-4pm, with a DJ and more discussion.