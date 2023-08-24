55 mins ago - Things to Do
Richmond panel discussion will explore brewing in the Black community
On Friday night, a trio of Richmond organizations will present "Brewing in the Black Community: From African Origins to Craft's Future" at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
- The event is a panel discussion focusing on West African brewing traditions and the untold stories of enslaved Black brewers in America.
- Panelists include Debra Freeman of the African American foodways podcast "Setting the Table;" Eric Jackson, co-founder of Richmond's Black-owned brewery Capsoul Brewing Collective; and Lee Graves of Richmond Beeristoric.
Post-discussion, attendees can sample some special, local brews, including 1865 Brewing Company's Freedom Ale; Single Connection Hazy Pale Ale, a collaboration by Ardent Craft Ales and Capsoul; and a limited-edition millet-based beer from Ardent brewed using West African traditions.
- Tickets are $28 for members and $38 for nonmembers.
🍺 Plus, on Saturday Ardent is hosting a can release party for Single Connection Hazy Pale Ale at its Scott's Addition taproom from noon-4pm, with a DJ and more discussion.
