Richmond panel discussion will explore brewing in the Black community

Brew day with Eric Jackson (left) and Darryl Puller of Capsoul Brewing Collective. Image: Courtesy of Eric Jackson

On Friday night, a trio of Richmond organizations will present "Brewing in the Black Community: From African Origins to Craft's Future" at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Post-discussion, attendees can sample some special, local brews, including 1865 Brewing Company's Freedom Ale; Single Connection Hazy Pale Ale, a collaboration by Ardent Craft Ales and Capsoul; and a limited-edition millet-based beer from Ardent brewed using West African traditions.

🍺 Plus, on Saturday Ardent is hosting a can release party for Single Connection Hazy Pale Ale at its Scott's Addition taproom from noon-4pm, with a DJ and more discussion.

