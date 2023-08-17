Share on email (opens in new window)

A run of big-name comedians is coming through Richmond.

Up first: Former SNL performer Pete Davidson is coming to the National on Aug. 30 — a late addition to his "Pete Davidson and Friends" tour.

Tickets are already on sale and start at $71.

Then: Patton Oswalt is performing two shows at the Tin Pan on Sept. 23.

Tickets are $55, and presale starts today at 10am with code Effervescent.

Finally, Nick Offerman will be at Dominion Energy Center's Carpenter Theatre on Oct. 27.

Of note: Trevor Noah's two-show run at the Altria Oct. 6-7 is sold out, but it looks like you can still snag a seat on the secondary market if you're willing to pay a premium.