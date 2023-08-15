House peeping: Affordable condos in Richmond
If you're in the market for a condo, there are roughly 75 for sale in Richmond now, per Zillow.
Why it matters: About a dozen of the listings are under $200,000, making them an affordable option for some buyers.
Yes, but: About two dozen are listed for over $400,000 — and none of those sales prices include monthly condo fees, which can cost an extra couple of hundred dollars a month on top of the mortgage.
Zoom in: Here's what you can get right now in Richmond condos.
1525 Stowmarket Court: 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom in South Richmond, $195,000.
- It's fully renovated and right near the Richmond/Chesterfield line.
3717 Patterson Ave: 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom in the Near West End, $195,000.
- It needs some work. OK, a lot of work. But there's a pool.
- (Spoiler: Since typing this, it went under contract.)
3139 Stony Point Road: 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom in Bon Air, $419,950.
- It's two stories and has its own deck.
4820 Old Main St. Until 603: 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom at Rocketts Landing, $649,000.
- That river view though — priceless.
612 W. Franklin St.: A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom in the heart of downtown, $675,000.
- Downtown views and courtyard parties don't come cheap, but that kitchen is massive.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.