House peeping: Affordable condos in Richmond

Karri Peifer

The view from a Rocketts Landing condo. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

If you're in the market for a condo, there are roughly 75 for sale in Richmond now, per Zillow.

Why it matters: About a dozen of the listings are under $200,000, making them an affordable option for some buyers.

Yes, but: About two dozen are listed for over $400,000 — and none of those sales prices include monthly condo fees, which can cost an extra couple of hundred dollars a month on top of the mortgage.

Zoom in: Here's what you can get right now in Richmond condos.

1525 Stowmarket Court. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

1525 Stowmarket Court: 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom in South Richmond, $195,000.

  • It's fully renovated and right near the Richmond/Chesterfield line.
The pool at Mount Vernon condo complex. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

3717 Patterson Ave: 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom in the Near West End, $195,000.

  • It needs some work. OK, a lot of work. But there's a pool.
  • (Spoiler: Since typing this, it went under contract.)
3139 Stony Point Road. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

3139 Stony Point Road: 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom in Bon Air, $419,950.

  • It's two stories and has its own deck.
The view from Old Main Street. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

4820 Old Main St. Until 603: 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom at Rocketts Landing, $649,000.

  • That river view though — priceless.
The kitchen at 612 W. Franklin St. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

612 W. Franklin St.: A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom in the heart of downtown, $675,000.

  • Downtown views and courtyard parties don't come cheap, but that kitchen is massive.
