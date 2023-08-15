House peeping: Affordable condos in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The view from a Rocketts Landing condo. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

If you're in the market for a condo, there are roughly 75 for sale in Richmond now, per Zillow.

Why it matters: About a dozen of the listings are under $200,000, making them an affordable option for some buyers.

Yes, but: About two dozen are listed for over $400,000 — and none of those sales prices include monthly condo fees, which can cost an extra couple of hundred dollars a month on top of the mortgage.

Zoom in: Here's what you can get right now in Richmond condos.

1525 Stowmarket Court. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

1525 Stowmarket Court: 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom in South Richmond, $195,000.

It's fully renovated and right near the Richmond/Chesterfield line.

The pool at Mount Vernon condo complex. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

3717 Patterson Ave: 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom in the Near West End, $195,000.

It needs some work. OK, a lot of work. But there's a pool.

(Spoiler: Since typing this, it went under contract.)

3139 Stony Point Road. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

3139 Stony Point Road: 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom in Bon Air, $419,950.

It's two stories and has its own deck.

The view from Old Main Street. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

4820 Old Main St. Until 603: 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom at Rocketts Landing, $649,000.

That river view though — priceless.

The kitchen at 612 W. Franklin St. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

612 W. Franklin St.: A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom in the heart of downtown, $675,000.