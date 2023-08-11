2 hours ago - News

A retired officer is pushing to bring a Richmond police memorial out of hiding

Ned Oliver

Police Memorial Way, a street in Byrd Park, has been without a police memorial for three years. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

A statue dedicated to Richmond police officers killed in the line of duty has been indefinitely relegated to a city storage shed, where it sits wrapped in a tarp.

State of play: The memorial, which depicts a mustachioed officer holding a small child, was removed from Byrd Park during the social justice protests of 2020 after it was doused in red paint.

  • It was the fourth time the statue was vandalized in four years.

What's happening: Retired police officer Glenwood Burley is trying to convince city officials to display the memorial publicly again, the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Sean Jones reports.

  • So far, he says he hasn't been able to get much support from anyone in city government.

What they're saying: "It's symbolic of sacrifice. There are nine men on that plaque that were killed during my 23 years. Some I drank with, many I worked with, went to Christmas parties with, attended ceremonies and picnics," Burley said.

The other side: "For some people, especially in the African-American community who have experienced police brutality and the entirety of the (criminal justice) system, a police memorial feels similar to a Confederate monument," activist Allen-Charles Chipman told the paper.

Go deeper via the Times-Dispatch

