A retired officer is pushing to bring a Richmond police memorial out of hiding

A statue dedicated to Richmond police officers killed in the line of duty has been indefinitely relegated to a city storage shed, where it sits wrapped in a tarp.

State of play: The memorial, which depicts a mustachioed officer holding a small child, was removed from Byrd Park during the social justice protests of 2020 after it was doused in red paint.

It was the fourth time the statue was vandalized in four years.

What's happening: Retired police officer Glenwood Burley is trying to convince city officials to display the memorial publicly again, the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Sean Jones reports.

So far, he says he hasn't been able to get much support from anyone in city government.

What they're saying: "It's symbolic of sacrifice. There are nine men on that plaque that were killed during my 23 years. Some I drank with, many I worked with, went to Christmas parties with, attended ceremonies and picnics," Burley said.

The other side: "For some people, especially in the African-American community who have experienced police brutality and the entirety of the (criminal justice) system, a police memorial feels similar to a Confederate monument," activist Allen-Charles Chipman told the paper.

