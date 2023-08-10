In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop (which is Friday), Shockoe Records, Ant The Symbol and theMSQshop have put together RVA Rapper's Delight, an all-star show of Richmond's hip-hop talent.

Performers include Nickelus F, Noah-O, Radio B, Cane and Reppa Ton all on stage at the Hippodrome Theater in Jackson Ward, Friday, 6:30-10pm.

The show will also pay homage to the local folks who have been part of Richmond's hip-hop community for the past 50 years.

🤫 Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, but organizers are offering Axios Richmond readers a promo code for $10 off (RVARAP) because you're awesome. And they know it.

What else to do this weekend: 🍻 Somehow we forgot to mention Saturday's JamPacked Craft Beer and Music Festival in yesterday's red-hot August concerts story.

The fest brings five bands, more than 30 breweries and food trucks to Brown's Island Saturday, 2:30-11pm. Tickets are $35.

🍉 The Carytown Watermelon Festival is Sunday, 10am-6pm, so it's the perfect day to experience real, live, car-free Carytown while eating watermelon and checking out the shops for specials.

🐈 Vasen Brewing is hosting Tiny Paws RVA for a Kitten Cuddle Party at its Scott's Addition brewery, Saturday, 12:30-2:30pm.

Just show up and grab a beer and an armful of kittens to snuggle.

🏇 That special day in August when three big-deal horse races come to Colonial Downs is Saturday, 1:30-7pm.