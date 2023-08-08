Richmond ranks high as a city for cat lovers

Richmond is one of the best cities in the nation for cat lovers.

Why it matters: It's International Cat Day, and we're proud cat people (happy day, Karri's KKP and Ned Oliver's Hadley).

Driving the news: The city came in at No. 6 in a study by LawnStarter, which rated cities based on their access to cat-friendly vet care, cat sitters, rentals that allow felines and the one category where we fail: the number of kitty cafes (we have zero 😿).

Yes, but: We have one thing no other cities in the world can claim: Patches, likely once the fattest kitty on the globe, who's now on a public weight-loss journey — and down 8 pounds so far.

😻 Karri's thought bubble: If you don't have a cat, you should get one. Check out these kitties in need of homes at SPCA, RAL and RACC (spoiler: There are kittens, and now I want five).