The Valentine is hiring a Richmond historian, a new position funded for two years through a $1.2 million grant awarded to the museum last year by the Mellon Foundation.

It's the first official historian job for the Richmond history museum in its 125 years, museum director Bill Martin tells Axios.

Why it matters: The historian will work on the museum's broader reinterpretation of its founders and buildings, including finding the descendants of the people enslaved there, according to the job description.

The role is part of The Valentine's yearslong effort to present a more complete picture of its and the city's past, including reimagining the studio of the museum's namesake, Edward Valentine, to focus on his role creating and propagating "Lost Cause" artwork.

Be smart: Edward Valentine sculpted the statue of Jefferson Davis that stood on Monument Avenue for more than 100 years until it was toppled in 2020.

The Valentine exhibited it last year on its back and splattered in paint.

What's next: The museum is in the interview process for the historian now, Martin tells Axios, so stay tuned.