Car thefts are soaring in Richmond

Illustration of a steering wheel with a thief's mask on it

Kia and Hyundai thefts in Richmond have gotten so bad that police are giving away free steering wheel locks.

What's happening: The number of car thefts this year is up 42% compared to the same time last year, per the Richmond Police Department.

What they're saying: At his quarterly crime briefing last week, Chief Rick Edwards said things have gotten so bad that the department has purchased steering wheel locks (a la the Club) to give away to people who own affected vehicles.

The big picture: Overall, violent crime is down 8% so far this year, but property crimes are up, driven by motor vehicle thefts and shoplifting, Edwards said.

