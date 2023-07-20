Share on email (opens in new window)

If you like shopping for weird things (and who doesn't?), head to the pop-up RVA Outdoor Flea Market in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center in Broad Saturday.

Odd Balls Collectibles & Claire's Antiques is bringing together nearly 200 vendors in the parking lot and in its store selling, well, a little bit of everything Saturday, including food and Halloween decorations.

Saturday, 8am-3pm. Admission is free.

Bonus picks: 🍻 Legend Brewing — the oldest craft brewery in Virginia — is celebrating its 29th anniversary at its Manchester HQ with live music, games and lots of Richmond-made brews. Saturday, noon-8pm. Admission is free.

🎮 Hardywood Richmond is hosting Gotta Go Fest — an annual celebration of video games and "nerd culture." Expect video game stations and vendors. Saturday, noon-9pm. Admission is free.

Of note: ☹️ The Veil's big beer festival on Saturday is sold out.