Richmond police introduces community mediators

First things first: They're not snitches.

What's happening: Richmond police publicly introduced their new team of community mediators this week.

For the past nine months, the four new city employees have been quietly responding in the aftermath of violent crimes in an attempt to diffuse tension and head off any potential retaliation.

What they're saying: Gwendolyn Andrews, the program's director, stressed during a press conference that her employees may work for the police department as civilian employees, but they don't report back to officers.

"We are not agents of the police," Andrews said, per NBC12. "We’re not taking any information. But our whole notion is that we want to make a difference in the community."

Andrews told reporters during a press conference this week that their goal is to help mediate disputes while providing outreach and support to people and families impacted by violent crime.

Flashback: The program, which initially described the new employees as "violence interrupters," took a year and a half to get off the ground.

City police first publicly discussed the work in the aftermath of the graduation day shooting outside the Altria last month.

RPD spokeswoman Tracy Walker said at the time that members of the team "were present along with family members in the ER waiting room until almost midnight, supporting family members, many of whom are young, intervening by helping them to verbalize and process emotions and to express reactions and connecting them to further resources."

What's next: Officials said they planned to share stats detailing the program's impact in the coming months, per WRIC.