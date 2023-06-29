Share on email (opens in new window)

Grab a blanket and head to the outfield because the Richmond Flying Squirrels' Summer Movie Series kicks off Friday.

The Squirrels will have "WALL-E" showing on The Diamond's big screen, and attendees can picnic on the grass or grab a lower tier seat in the stands.

Gates open at 6:30pm, and the movie starts at 7:30. Tickets are around $9 and free for kids 3 and under.

Next up in the series: "The Goonies" on Aug. 27 and "Encanto" on Sept. 16.

Of note: Concession will be open, and no outside food or lawn chairs are allowed.

Bonus picks: 🧑‍🎤 What’s Our Age Again? — "Richmond’s Ultimate 90s & 2000s Rock Experience" band is playing three sets of emo and pop-punk favorites at The Broadberry, Friday at 8pm. Tickets are $12.

🎷 The city's new free summer concert, Jazz at the Fountain, is back Sunday from 4-7pm with Michael Hawkins at Fountain Lake in Byrd Park.