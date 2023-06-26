Houses in the Richmond suburbs are getting more expensive

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

In 2020, many buyers across the country fled cities and headed for suburbs in search of cheaper housing, more square footage and space to spread out.

Why it matters: Inventory and affordability are making the suburbs more expensive — and in Richmond that includes the outer rungs of the 'burbs down into the once affordable Tri-cities.

What's happening: Extremely low inventory, recent Richmond transplants and a continued competitive market are driving a lot of the interest in the Richmond suburbs, Daphne MacDougall, real estate agent and associate broker with Sotheby's International Realty, tells Axios.

"The biggest driver in people moving out of the city of Richmond is [the counties are] where they're building new houses," she says.

Yes, but: The city is far from dead when it comes to homebuyer interest, according to MacDougall.

MacDougall says she sees two types of buyers in the Richmond market. The first is neighborhood-specific and willing to sit on the sidelines for as long as it takes to get into the neighborhood of their choice. Those buyers are usually committed to the city.

The Near West End, Westover Hills and Forest Hill, Church Hill and Bellevue are neighborhoods folks are willing to wait for.

And they're willing to pay for it, often waiting in the wings with budgets in the $750,000 to $1 million-plus range.

The other type is looking at their commute time and wants the biggest bang for their buck in square footage and upgrades, as long as it's within a 20 to 30-minute commute from their workplace.

Parts of Chesterfield, including Woodlake near the Amelia County line and Mosely near Powhatan (both around 30 minutes from the city), are booming, especially with NoVa transplants who see a 30-minute commute as a welcome change from the hour or more they were used to.

By the numbers: As of May, the median home sale price for a single-family home in the Richmond region hit $360,000, a 2.9% increase over the same time last year, according to MLS data shared with Axios.

Hanover: $457,000, a 6.3% increase over last year.

Chesterfield: $391,825, a 4.5% increase.

Henrico: $351,000, a 3.9% increase.

Only Richmond saw a slight decrease in sale price year-over-year, dropping 1.8% to a median sale price of $335,000.

MacDougall attributes the change to buyers scaling back on offers of $100,000 over asking price, which dominated 2021 and into 2022.

Meanwhile, new listings are down by 22% or more in every part of Richmond.

Bottom line: "Richmond is still a strong market and still a great place to own a home, and with rental prices up, it's still a better financial move to own than to rent," MacDougall says.