A Richmond casino looks more likely after last week's primaries

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People gamble at Rosies Gaming Emporium on Midlothian Turnpike. Photo: Julia Rendleman/Washington Post via Getty Images

The odds are looking better for Richmond's casino boosters.

What's happening: A power shift ushered in by last week's primaries.

Petersburg's most vocal booster, Sen. Joe Morrissey, lost his primary. And while he vowed to block a second casino referendum in Richmond, any leverage he may have had in the debate has likely evaporated.

And perhaps more significantly, Sen. Louis Lucas, an ally of Richmond's casino bid, won her race and is now in line to be a key negotiator on the issue.

That's because as one of the chamber's most senior members, she's next in line to chair the chamber's finance committee, where any casino project's fate will be decided.

She'll likely replace Northern Virginia Sen. Janet Howell, who is retiring and has generally expressed ambivalence about the issue.

What they're saying: Lucas told the Times-Dispatch she "emphatically" favors allowing Richmond to hold a second referendum.

“There is no compromise for me on the casino in Petersburg,” she told the paper.

Yes, but: The top budget negotiator on the House side, Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, told the RTD he prefers a one-year pause.