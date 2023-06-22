7 hours ago - Things to Do
Last chance to see the June play at the Richmond Shakespeare Festival
The Richmond Shakespeare Festival is happening now through July, every Thursday through Sunday night at Agecroft Hall & Gardens, and this weekend is your last chance to see the June play.
What's happening: "The School for Lies," David Ives's adaptation of Moliere's comedy "The Misanthrope," runs nightly this weekend. It's not a Shakespearean play, but Moliere is sometimes called the French Shakespeare, so basically the same.
- Gates open at 6pm for picnicking, and the show starts at 7:30pm. Adult tickets are $35.
- If you prefer actual Shakespeare, July's play is "The Comedy of Errors."
What else is going on around town: DesignRVA, from Storefront for Community Design at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design.
- The free event on Saturday invites kids and their families to design, plan and build an equitable neighborhood — with the help of some pros who will be on hand from 10am-2pm at 2501 Monument Ave.
