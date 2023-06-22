Last chance to see the June play at the Richmond Shakespeare Festival

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival is happening now through July, every Thursday through Sunday night at Agecroft Hall & Gardens, and this weekend is your last chance to see the June play.

What's happening: "The School for Lies," David Ives's adaptation of Moliere's comedy "The Misanthrope," runs nightly this weekend. It's not a Shakespearean play, but Moliere is sometimes called the French Shakespeare, so basically the same.

Gates open at 6pm for picnicking, and the show starts at 7:30pm. Adult tickets are $35.

If you prefer actual Shakespeare, July's play is "The Comedy of Errors."

What else is going on around town: DesignRVA, from Storefront for Community Design at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design.