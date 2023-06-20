Richmond-area races to watch in Tuesday's Virginia primaries

Share on email (opens in new window)

Richmond could find itself short two city council members depending on how Tuesday's primaries go.

What's happening: Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert is making a bid for an open House seat representing north Richmond, though she's facing a better-funded opponent, lawyer Rae Cousins, who is making her first run for office and outraised Lambert by more than 5 to 1.

(City Council President Michael Jones is running for an open House seat in South Richmond, but isn't facing a primary challenger. The seat is heavily Democratic, meaning he is almost certain to move to the General Assembly next year.)

Plus: Richmond voters will select a candidate for a newly drawn state Senate district that for the first time encompasses almost the entire city.

The race features Sen. Lamont Bagby, the longtime chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus who has served one day on the floor since winning the special election to replace Jenn McClellan.

He's being challenged by Katie Gooch, a minister who has positioned herself as a more progressive alternative "with no corporate strings attached."