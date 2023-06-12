Charted: Virginia's new melanoma cases

Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Virginia's estimated rate of new melanoma cases is below the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: It's fun in the sun time of year, and experts consistently say that the biggest factor in lowering melanoma rates is managing your sun exposure and applying (and reapplying) sunscreen.

Zoom in: In 2020, there were 1,951 new cases of melanomas of the skin in Virginia — and 210 Virginians died from it.

State of play: Melanoma is less common than other types of skin cancer but is more likely to spread.

Excess sun and smoking increase chances of developing the disease.

About 98,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year nationally, and about 8,000 people will die from it, according to American Cancer Society estimates.

Be smart: You can lower risks of developing melanoma by avoiding tanning beds, using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing outside.