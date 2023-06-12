Honeybees are swarming Richmond
The number of honeybee swarms in the Richmond area is skyrocketing.
By the numbers: The Richmond Beekeepers Association says it received reports of more than 200 swarms this year, up from less than 70 all of last year, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
What's happening: Bee experts attribute the growing bee population to an unseasonably warm winter along with weather patterns that have made pollen plentiful.
What they're saying: "The weather this year has been strange," Steve White, a "swarm dispatcher" at the association, told the Times-Dispatch. "It was like a switch went off and I started receiving six or seven calls a day. … I still get calls almost every day."
The big picture: Similar trends have been playing out elsewhere in the country and in the U.K.
- White called it a welcome reversal after years of declining bee populations.
