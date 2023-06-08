2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Richmond this weekend: Celebrate Indian culture

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a thinking emoji rubbing its chin with a slice of pizza, a beer, a bike, a coffee, a book and other things to do swirling around its head.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Taste of India Festival is Saturday at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.

  • The free event draws thousands each year for an all-day celebration of Indian culture, dance, food and fashion from 10am-8pm.
  • Food and retail items will be available for purchase.

Bonus pick: Get a jump-start on Juneteenth with Elegba Folklore Society's free Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

  • Saturday at 7pm: "Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans" beginning at the Manchester Dock.
  • Sunday at 4pm: "Dancing with the Ancestors" at the African Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom with performers, speakers and vendors. Attendees are asked to wear white.
