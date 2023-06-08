Share on email (opens in new window)

The Taste of India Festival is Saturday at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.

The free event draws thousands each year for an all-day celebration of Indian culture, dance, food and fashion from 10am-8pm.

Food and retail items will be available for purchase.

Bonus pick: Get a jump-start on Juneteenth with Elegba Folklore Society's free Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.