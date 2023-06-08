2 hours ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Richmond this weekend: Celebrate Indian culture
The Taste of India Festival is Saturday at the Cultural Center of India in Chester.
- The free event draws thousands each year for an all-day celebration of Indian culture, dance, food and fashion from 10am-8pm.
- Food and retail items will be available for purchase.
Bonus pick: Get a jump-start on Juneteenth with Elegba Folklore Society's free Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.
- Saturday at 7pm: "Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans" beginning at the Manchester Dock.
- Sunday at 4pm: "Dancing with the Ancestors" at the African Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom with performers, speakers and vendors. Attendees are asked to wear white.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.