Free summer concerts in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The city is upping its summer concert game.

Driving the news: Parks and Rec announced last week the start of Jazz at the Fountain at Fountain Lake in Byrd Park, a new series that takes place the first Sunday of the month at 4pm.

The free concerts will feature a different performer each month and take over where the May concerts at Main Street Station series left off.

Why it matters: It's free entertainment, all summer long.

Jazz at the Fountain joins the growing list of the city's free summer entertainment calendar.

On Saturday, the city will host a National Immigrant Heritage Month celebration at Dogwood Dell from 11am to 5pm, with performances from the Panama Traditional Dance Group and Salsa Rueda de Casino, plus food for purchase from Central America, Ukraine and Argentina.

June 16-18, the city will host free concerts Friday and Saturday at Dogwood Dell, culminating Sunday in the city’s second annual Jubilation in June at Intermediate Terminal Sunday with more music and fireworks.

Check out the full schedule of summer concerts here.