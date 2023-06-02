How much of weekday lunch bills are for alcohol. Data: Toast platform in Q1 2023. Chart: Courtesy of Toast

Richmonders still aren't dining out for lunch as much as they were before the pandemic.

Driving the news: The average number of lunch transactions was down 14% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, according to a new report from Toast, a digital point-of-sale system for restaurants.

More than 450 independently owned Richmond restaurants use Toast, per the company's website.

Context: Recent reports from the National Restaurant Association suggest consumers' overall restaurant routines are returning to pre-pandemic norms, which makes the lunchtime lag more striking.

Why it matters: Remote and hybrid work have changed people's weekday habits, including how often they visit the restaurants and bars that once depended on the traffic.

Yes, but: People may be lunching out less, but they're spending more.

The average lunch check average was up 46% between the first quarter of 2019 and the same period this year in the 19 cities Toast analyzed.

By the numbers: That worked out to an average lunch tab of $22 for takeout, $24 for dine-in and $31 if the dine-in restaurant was full service, all not including tax and tip.

Dine-in accounts for 70% of all lunch transactions, but it's lost ground since 2019 to takeout (up 7%) and delivery (up 2%).

The intrigue: When it comes to Virginians' weekday lunch tabs, 15% of ticket items are booze, slightly less than the national average of 16% and significantly less than the booziest of lunchtime drinkers, Wisconsinites, who dedicate 30% of their lunch bill to alcohol.

Worth noting: Friday, unsurprisingly, is the busiest day for weekday lunch, so where are we lunching today, Richmond?