Things to do in Richmond this weekend

Richmond is back, baby. Want proof?: It's the first weekend of June, and the Greek Festival is happening for the first time since 2019.

The free event features four days of Greek food, wine, dancing and other vendors, and yes, the drive-thru will be open, too.

Don't sleep on the gyro, spanakopita or baklava. You should probably get some moussaka, too. And the green beans. And probably also some grape leaves.

The festival starts Thursday at 11am and runs daily for lunch and dinner through Sunday night at the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the Near West End.

Bonus picks: 🎭 The Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" is at Altria through Sunday. Tickets start at $26.

🏳️‍🌈 Kick off Pride with the "Big gay weekend" at Richmond Makers Market at Basic City Beer Co. in Manchester.