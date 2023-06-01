1 hour ago - Business

Dominion scraps downtown park plan amid belt tightening

Ned Oliver

This is not getting built. Rendering courtesy Dominion

Dominion Energy says it's scrapped its plan to build a downtown park and electric vehicle charging center.

What's happening: The company says it instead plans to sell the city-block sized lot on Cary Street that housed its old headquarters.

Flashback: Dominion demolished its old office tower in 2020 after building a gleaming new building next door.

  • Initially the company said it was weighing the construction of a second new office tower on the site, but dropped the plan, announcing the park/parking lot instead.
  • Renderings released by the company showed a green space with solar-charging infrastructure for vehicles in the shape of a giant D.

What they're saying: Asked what sparked the change in plans, Dominion Spokesman Ryan Frazier replied "capital stewardship."

  • "Dominion Energy is focused on deploying capital into resiliency and clean energy infrastructure programs aimed at fulfilling our core mission," Frazier said.

📉 Between the lines: Dominion appears to be in a period of belt tightening.

  • Its stock is trading at a 10-year low and the company is in the midst of a business review that executives have promised will "create maximum long-term value."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more