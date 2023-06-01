1 hour ago - Business
Dominion scraps downtown park plan amid belt tightening
Dominion Energy says it's scrapped its plan to build a downtown park and electric vehicle charging center.
What's happening: The company says it instead plans to sell the city-block sized lot on Cary Street that housed its old headquarters.
Flashback: Dominion demolished its old office tower in 2020 after building a gleaming new building next door.
- Initially the company said it was weighing the construction of a second new office tower on the site, but dropped the plan, announcing the park/parking lot instead.
- Renderings released by the company showed a green space with solar-charging infrastructure for vehicles in the shape of a giant D.
What they're saying: Asked what sparked the change in plans, Dominion Spokesman Ryan Frazier replied "capital stewardship."
- "Dominion Energy is focused on deploying capital into resiliency and clean energy infrastructure programs aimed at fulfilling our core mission," Frazier said.
📉 Between the lines: Dominion appears to be in a period of belt tightening.
- Its stock is trading at a 10-year low and the company is in the midst of a business review that executives have promised will "create maximum long-term value."
