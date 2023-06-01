Dominion scraps downtown park plan amid belt tightening

Share on email (opens in new window)

This is not getting built. Rendering courtesy Dominion

Dominion Energy says it's scrapped its plan to build a downtown park and electric vehicle charging center.

What's happening: The company says it instead plans to sell the city-block sized lot on Cary Street that housed its old headquarters.

Flashback: Dominion demolished its old office tower in 2020 after building a gleaming new building next door.

Initially the company said it was weighing the construction of a second new office tower on the site, but dropped the plan, announcing the park/parking lot instead.

Renderings released by the company showed a green space with solar-charging infrastructure for vehicles in the shape of a giant D.

What they're saying: Asked what sparked the change in plans, Dominion Spokesman Ryan Frazier replied "capital stewardship."

"Dominion Energy is focused on deploying capital into resiliency and clean energy infrastructure programs aimed at fulfilling our core mission," Frazier said.

📉 Between the lines: Dominion appears to be in a period of belt tightening.