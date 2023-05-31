1 year of Axios Richmond

A year ago, we hit Axios Richmond readers' inboxes for the first time, beginning a roller coaster that took us from the inner workings of the state's abortion rights fight to the surprisingly simple process of getting a medical marijuana card.

Why it matters: We're celebrating our one-year anniversary.

In the past year, we were first to report on the city's $700,000 payout to racial justice protesters, Myrna Morrissey's divorce filing, Richmond's new 686 area code, the return of drinkable Valentine's Meat Juice and how outdated software is costing the city millions in tax revenue, to name a few stories.

And we had some fun. We covered local bear, UFO and Bigfoot sightings, checked out gaming at The Park (and went back for the food), told you about dozens of new restaurants, seafood sandwich cakes and super cold martinis and explained how to buy an island in the James River.

Zoom out: Looking back, two of the big trends we covered throughout the year came to define much of Richmond in the last year: housing and city development deals.

Flashback: A year ago, we covered an update on the city's yearslong effort to open a casino (more on that below) and the city's skyrocketing housing prices, driven in part by a surge in relocation interest from our neighbors in D.C.

We even touched on the city's ballpark deal and failed arena plan.

We continued to cover these issues throughout the year, through every Diamond District ballpark delay (groundbreaking was initially supposed to happen in the spring) to every new revelation on new residents and increasingly unaffordable housing.

The big picture: The frequency of these stories tells the tale of a city with work to do.

On one hand, you have a region that's growing, changing and welcoming new people.

But on the other, you have a city mired in the same debates over development proposals year after year.

What's next: We'll keep reporting on the big trends, plus the Coliseum redevelopment proposals, upcoming state legislature elections, the city's next police chief and our celebrity fat cat's diet plan.

We want to hear your ideas, too.

Let us know what issues we should be looking at. Email [email protected]