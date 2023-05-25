Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Richmond drivers planning to hit the road for Memorial Day will pay around 26% less for a gallon of regular gas this year — an average of $3.29 per gallon in May.

Last May, Richmonders paid an average of $4.44 a gallon.

The big picture: Gas prices set record all-time highs last year amid a broader inflation crisis and driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.

Zoom out: Nationally, gas prices are rising slightly compared to previous months — but they're still well below last year's levels as we head into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season.

The nationwide average price per gallon of regular gasoline has been $3.53 throughout May 2023, compared to $4.60 a year ago.

Prices are still well above pre- and mid-pandemic levels.

While gas prices fluctuate from state to state, they tend to follow the same up-and-down trends nationwide.

What they're saying: "Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement.

Yes, but: AAA and others are predicting near-record travel this summer, which could spike demand — and thus lead to higher prices — in the warmer months.

"It's possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer," Gross said.

Between the lines: The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.

So-called E15 gas is typically avoided in summer due to smog concerns.

The bottom line: People love cheap(er) gas — but higher prices can have the long-term benefit of driving consumers to more efficient and cleaner hybrid and electric cars.