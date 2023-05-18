What to do this weekend: Riverrock and "Jersey Shore's" Pauly D
It's Dominion Riverrock weekend, arguably one of Richmond's best festivals, happening on the riverfront.
What's happening: Three days of kayaking, standup paddle boarding, mountain biking, climbing and dog jumping competitions.
- Plus, live music, kids' activities, craft beer and local food trucks on site.
- Admission is free, and so is extreme sport watching.
Worth noting: You (or your dog) can participate in most of the events.
- Events and competitions with an entry fee require advance registration, but you can just show up for the free ones.
Hours: Friday 5-9:30pm, Saturday noon-9:30pm, Sunday noon-5pm.
Bonus picks: 🇱🇧 The Lebanese Food Festival is Friday-Sunday, all day and night, all three days at St. Anthony Church in Henrico.
- The fest is free to attend, and menu items, like shawarma, spinach and cheese pies, grape leaves and kabobs, can be purchased a la carte for $3.50-$16. Lebanese wine and beer is also available for purchase
😳 DJ Pauly D, from MTV's "Jersey Shore" cast, will be slinging records Friday at The Park at RVA. Doors open at 6pm. $35 general admission tickets are sold out, as are the $1,000, $1,500 and $3,000 packages, but $1,250 packages are still available. For now.
