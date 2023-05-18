Share on email (opens in new window)

Ultimate Air Dogs is the best part of Riverrock. Image: Courtesy of Sports Backers and Jesse Peters

It's Dominion Riverrock weekend, arguably one of Richmond's best festivals, happening on the riverfront.

What's happening: Three days of kayaking, standup paddle boarding, mountain biking, climbing and dog jumping competitions.

Plus, live music, kids' activities, craft beer and local food trucks on site.

Admission is free, and so is extreme sport watching.

Worth noting: You (or your dog) can participate in most of the events.

Events and competitions with an entry fee require advance registration, but you can just show up for the free ones.

Hours: Friday 5-9:30pm, Saturday noon-9:30pm, Sunday noon-5pm.

Bonus picks: 🇱🇧 The Lebanese Food Festival is Friday-Sunday, all day and night, all three days at St. Anthony Church in Henrico.

The fest is free to attend, and menu items, like shawarma, spinach and cheese pies, grape leaves and kabobs, can be purchased a la carte for $3.50-$16. Lebanese wine and beer is also available for purchase

😳 DJ Pauly D, from MTV's "Jersey Shore" cast, will be slinging records Friday at The Park at RVA. Doors open at 6pm. $35 general admission tickets are sold out, as are the $1,000, $1,500 and $3,000 packages, but $1,250 packages are still available. For now.