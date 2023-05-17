RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Chart: Axios Visuals

Looking to get more bang for your rental buck? Then think about a move to Hampton Roads, which surprisingly offers more square footage for the same rent as can be found in Richmond.

Driving the news: A monthly rent of $1,500 gets you an 898-square-foot apartment in Richmond, slightly more space than the national average of 782 square feet for that price, according to a new report from RentCafe.

Why it matters: Rent prices skyrocketed during the pandemic and continue to go up, but this is a reminder that it could be worse for Richmonders.

We could be in Arlington, which ranks at No. 17 of cities in the country where folks are getting the least amount of space for $1,500.

Zoom in: If you're in the market Richmond apartment now, here are a few active listing for $1,500: