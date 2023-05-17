48 mins ago - Real Estate

Charted: What $1,500 in rent can get you in Richmond

Karri Peifer
Looking to get more bang for your rental buck? Then think about a move to Hampton Roads, which surprisingly offers more square footage for the same rent as can be found in Richmond.

Driving the news: A monthly rent of $1,500 gets you an 898-square-foot apartment in Richmond, slightly more space than the national average of 782 square feet for that price, according to a new report from RentCafe.

Why it matters: Rent prices skyrocketed during the pandemic and continue to go up, but this is a reminder that it could be worse for Richmonders.

  • We could be in Arlington, which ranks at No. 17 of cities in the country where folks are getting the least amount of space for $1,500.

Zoom in: If you're in the market Richmond apartment now, here are a few active listing for $1,500:

