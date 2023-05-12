2 hours ago - Things to Do

Byrd Park will close roads to traffic on weekends

Karri Peifer
Illustration of a plastic crossing guard giving a thumb's up.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The city parks department is going to start closing most roads in Byrd Park to car traffic on weekends.

What's happening: Officials say they were inspired by the international Open Streets movement.

  • The practice, which has been around for decades but took off in the U.S. during the pandemic, calls for city streets to be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic at regular intervals to allow space for community recreation and gathering.

What they're saying: "The gate closures will open the space to a range of activities for visitors of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds," the parks department said in a Facebook post.

Details: The closures begin this weekend and will run through Sept. 18.

