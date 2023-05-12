Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The city parks department is going to start closing most roads in Byrd Park to car traffic on weekends.

What's happening: Officials say they were inspired by the international Open Streets movement.

The practice, which has been around for decades but took off in the U.S. during the pandemic, calls for city streets to be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic at regular intervals to allow space for community recreation and gathering.

What they're saying: "The gate closures will open the space to a range of activities for visitors of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds," the parks department said in a Facebook post.

Details: The closures begin this weekend and will run through Sept. 18.