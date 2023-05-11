How to celebrate Mother's Day in Richmond
Mother's Day is Sunday, in case you haven't already gotten 12,000 reminder emails from online retailers urging you to treat mom to some BOGO pants.
If you're celebrating and looking for something your mom might like to do, here are some ideas:
👀 Museum District Association’s Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour — wander through nine strangers' well-decorated homes (and gardens). $25 in advance, and $30 the day of.
👑 Brunch for a Queen at Hardywood Richmond — a drag brunch with mom at a brewery from noon-3pm. The cost is $25, which includes one drink ticket. Food from the pizza kitchen is a la carte.
🌷 Free admission to the gardens at Agecroft Hall & Gardens, Richmond's historic Tudor manor on Sunday from noon-5pm.
🪴 Mother's Day DIY Terrarium Building at PlantHouse in the Fan — multiple days and times for all-inclusive terrarium kits for $25.50-$34.
🎡 Powhatan County Fair — take the kids, or don't, and enjoy fair food and rides, Friday through Sunday. Admission is free.
🦁 A showing of "The Wizard of Oz" at The Byrd Theatre, including a special performance of The Mighty Wurlitzer, Sunday at 2pm.
