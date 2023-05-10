How to get $25 tickets for Concert Week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins. Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Looking for some summer concert tickets on a budget? Then this is your week.

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week deal starts today at 10am, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

Prices include all fees.

Why it matters: The Concert Week promotion hits at a time when ticket prices have skyrocketed.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Be smart: Live Nation doesn't operate any Richmond venues, but it does run three in Virginia:

Participating artists with local shows include:

Janet Jackson: Virginia Beach, May 14.

Tears for Fears: Virginia Beach, July 7.

Boy George & Culture Club: NoVa, July 28.

Snoop Dogg: NoVa, Aug. 1 or Virginia Beach, Aug. 5.

Pentatonix: NoVa, Aug. 12.

The Smashing Pumpkins: NoVa, Aug. 31.

Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.