How to get $25 tickets for Concert Week
Looking for some summer concert tickets on a budget? Then this is your week.
What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week deal starts today at 10am, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.
- Prices include all fees.
Why it matters: The Concert Week promotion hits at a time when ticket prices have skyrocketed.
How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.
- Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.
Be smart: Live Nation doesn't operate any Richmond venues, but it does run three in Virginia:
- Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth.
- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.
- Jiffy Lube Live in Northern Virginia.
Participating artists with local shows include:
- Janet Jackson: Virginia Beach, May 14.
- Tears for Fears: Virginia Beach, July 7.
- Boy George & Culture Club: NoVa, July 28.
- Snoop Dogg: NoVa, Aug. 1 or Virginia Beach, Aug. 5.
- Pentatonix: NoVa, Aug. 12.
- The Smashing Pumpkins: NoVa, Aug. 31.
Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.
