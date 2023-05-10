2 hours ago - Things to Do

How to get $25 tickets for Concert Week

Karri Peifer

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins. Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Looking for some summer concert tickets on a budget? Then this is your week.

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week deal starts today at 10am, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

  • Prices include all fees.

Why it matters: The Concert Week promotion hits at a time when ticket prices have skyrocketed.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

  • Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Be smart: Live Nation doesn't operate any Richmond venues, but it does run three in Virginia:

Participating artists with local shows include:

  • Janet Jackson: Virginia Beach, May 14.
  • Tears for Fears: Virginia Beach, July 7.
  • Boy George & Culture Club: NoVa, July 28.
  • Snoop Dogg: NoVa, Aug. 1 or Virginia Beach, Aug. 5.
  • Pentatonix: NoVa, Aug. 12.
  • The Smashing Pumpkins: NoVa, Aug. 31.

Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more