Charted: Virginia's surging beer exports

Ned Oliver
Data: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; Chart: Axios Visuals
Virginia's beer exports surged 42% last year.

What's happening: Two things, per the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

  1. International demand for craft beer is rising.
  2. And Anheuser-Busch has increased exports out of its Williamsburg plant.

What they're saying: "Beer sales are up worldwide, and within that, the craft beer segment is exploding in growth," department spokesman Mike Wallace tells Axios.

  • The state doesn't track exports by individual brands, but Wallace says Williamsburg's The Virginia Beer Company has led the way among craft breweries exporting to international markets.

Zoom out: Beer is the state's tenth-largest agricultural export.

