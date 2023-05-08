2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Charted: Virginia's surging beer exports
Virginia's beer exports surged 42% last year.
What's happening: Two things, per the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
- International demand for craft beer is rising.
- And Anheuser-Busch has increased exports out of its Williamsburg plant.
What they're saying: "Beer sales are up worldwide, and within that, the craft beer segment is exploding in growth," department spokesman Mike Wallace tells Axios.
- The state doesn't track exports by individual brands, but Wallace says Williamsburg's The Virginia Beer Company has led the way among craft breweries exporting to international markets.
Zoom out: Beer is the state's tenth-largest agricultural export.
