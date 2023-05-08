Charted: Virginia's surging beer exports

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; Chart: Axios Visuals

Virginia's beer exports surged 42% last year.

What's happening: Two things, per the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

International demand for craft beer is rising. And Anheuser-Busch has increased exports out of its Williamsburg plant.

What they're saying: "Beer sales are up worldwide, and within that, the craft beer segment is exploding in growth," department spokesman Mike Wallace tells Axios.

The state doesn't track exports by individual brands, but Wallace says Williamsburg's The Virginia Beer Company has led the way among craft breweries exporting to international markets.

Zoom out: Beer is the state's tenth-largest agricultural export.