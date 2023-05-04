1 hour ago - Things to Do
Abuelita's will turn into a Mexican-style market for Cinco de Mayo
Abuelita's is planning to transform into a Mexican-style market for Cinco de Mayo Friday.
What's happening: Fried food, tequila and music.
Why it matters: Abuelita's is the city's best grandma-style Mexican restaurant, and the specials are always a sight to behold.
This is the first time Abuelita's has made a play for the Cinco de Mayo crowd.
- For the occasion, owner Karina Benavides tells Axios she decided to lean into food common at Mexican mercados, namely fried little treats you can eat while walking around.
The menu includes chicken flautas, loaded tamales, fried potato tacos and gorditas.
- For drinks, Benavides says she plans to transform the salsa bar into a tequila bar serving margaritas and spiked agua frescas.
Details: It's Friday from 11am to 8:30pm at 6400 Midlothian Turnpike.
- And if you miss it, you can catch Abuelita's again Saturday in downtown Richmond at the ¿Que Pasa? Festival.
