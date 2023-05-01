Cheney and Fauci will headline headline Richmond Forum

The Richmond Forum's 2023-2024 season will feature talks by Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci and Nina Totenberg.

What's happening: The longstanding (and long sold out) speaker series announced the lineup Saturday.

Details: The season begins in November with a talk by author Isabel Wilkerson on the mass movement of African Americans from the South.

Cheney will speak in February about "the future of the American two-party system." Fauci's March speech will mark three years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And journalists Nina Totenberg and Kimberley Strassel will talk about how the Supreme Court is changing and important cases on the 2024 docket.

Of note: Season tickets have been sold out basically forever, and the only way to eventually get seats when they open up is to subscribe to watch online for $130 and hope for a chance to upgrade later if an in-person seat frees up.