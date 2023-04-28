House peeping: What you can get for $300K or less in Richmond

Earlier this month, we highlighted some million-dollar homes available in the Richmond area, so this time let's peep some more affordable options.

Why it matters: A home for $300,000 or less keeps you under the median home sale price for Richmond — and is likely achievable for even first-time buyers.

What we found:

9349 Cardiff Loop Road in Bexley, $300,000

9349 Cardiff Loop Road. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

This Tudor on a lake in a sought-after subdivision in Chesterfield is big on vintage charm. Real big.

😍 That staircase. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

It's 3,663 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms — and someone went all out with the fixtures in 1975. And it shows.

Whoever buys this Cardiff Loop home should be required to keep that wallpaper. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

1710 National St. in Fulton Hill, $249,000

1710 National Street. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

For under $250,000 you can get a three-bedroom home that was fully renovated in 2019 just over a mile from Rocketts Landing.

There's also a covered front porch and a white picket fence.

The kitchen on National Street. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

914 N. Fourth St. in Jackson Ward, $279,950

914 N 4th St. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

This two-bedroom home offers two en suite bathrooms upstairs and a renovated, open floor plan downstairs.

It's also on a cul-de-sac, wired for surround sound and has a built-in wine fridge in the kitchen.

A wine fridge! And under $300K. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

3309 Landria Drive in Stratford Hills, $225,000

3309 Landria Drive. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

Sadly, this Stratford Hills gem listed for $225,000 just went under contract, but contracts can fall through, so keep an eye on this one.

Under contract. Obviously. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS