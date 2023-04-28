House peeping: What you can get for $300K or less in Richmond
Earlier this month, we highlighted some million-dollar homes available in the Richmond area, so this time let's peep some more affordable options.
Why it matters: A home for $300,000 or less keeps you under the median home sale price for Richmond — and is likely achievable for even first-time buyers.
What we found:
9349 Cardiff Loop Road in Bexley, $300,000
This Tudor on a lake in a sought-after subdivision in Chesterfield is big on vintage charm. Real big.
- It's 3,663 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms — and someone went all out with the fixtures in 1975. And it shows.
1710 National St. in Fulton Hill, $249,000
For under $250,000 you can get a three-bedroom home that was fully renovated in 2019 just over a mile from Rocketts Landing.
- There's also a covered front porch and a white picket fence.
914 N. Fourth St. in Jackson Ward, $279,950
This two-bedroom home offers two en suite bathrooms upstairs and a renovated, open floor plan downstairs.
- It's also on a cul-de-sac, wired for surround sound and has a built-in wine fridge in the kitchen.
3309 Landria Drive in Stratford Hills, $225,000
Sadly, this Stratford Hills gem listed for $225,000 just went under contract, but contracts can fall through, so keep an eye on this one.
- Sure, one room is missing a ceiling and floor, but it's a block from the James River, so might be worth the trade-off.
