57 mins ago - Things to Do
How to celebrate Indie Bookstore Day in Richmond
Saturday is Indie Bookstore Day, a day to celebrate and support your local independent book shops.
Why it matters: Reading is good for the soul, and supporting and shopping local is too.
What's happening: Eight Richmond area bookstores are participating, and each will have free IBD "passports" available to stamp for folks who visit.
- If you get five stamps, you get a free IBD button. Visit all eight, and you get a tote too. No purchase required. (You can also get a head start and visit today.)
Plus: Some of the shops will have special events and sales on Saturday.
- BBGB, the kids bookstore in Carytown, will have storytime, a raffle and cupcakes.
- Book People will have audio book deals and an evening discussion with local author Dean King, author of "Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite."
- Midlothian Book Exchange will have raffles and prizes throughout the day.
- Resist Booksellers in Chesterfield will have audiobooks for $5 or less.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.