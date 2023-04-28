How to celebrate Indie Bookstore Day in Richmond

Saturday is Indie Bookstore Day, a day to celebrate and support your local independent book shops.

Why it matters: Reading is good for the soul, and supporting and shopping local is too.

What's happening: Eight Richmond area bookstores are participating, and each will have free IBD "passports" available to stamp for folks who visit.

If you get five stamps, you get a free IBD button. Visit all eight, and you get a tote too. No purchase required. (You can also get a head start and visit today.)

Plus: Some of the shops will have special events and sales on Saturday.