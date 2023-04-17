Ask Axios: Ecological incentives for conserving water

Question: If there’s no long-term economic incentive to conserve water in Richmond, are there ecological reasons? Because it seems like we have plenty of water in our region.

Background: This question comes in response to a recent statement by the city’s Department of Public Utilities, which told city council members last month that decreasing water usage has been forcing it to raise rates.

That’s because most of the city’s utility costs stay the same regardless how much water or gas moves through the system.

The Richmond Free Press dug into the issue last summer, finding water consumption has dropped about 30% since 1999 while water rates have risen almost 300%.

Answer: So, if we’re just going to end up paying more for less water, is there an environmental reason to cut back?

It’s still a good practice, but not really an issue unless there’s a drought warning in effect, which is rare in the region, says Justin Doyle, the community conservation manager at the James River Association.

Yes, but: The biggest environmental impact residents can have is taking steps to reduce stormwater with things like rain barrels and permeable landscaping, he says.