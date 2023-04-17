Ask Axios: Ecological incentives for conserving water
Question: If there’s no long-term economic incentive to conserve water in Richmond, are there ecological reasons? Because it seems like we have plenty of water in our region.
Background: This question comes in response to a recent statement by the city’s Department of Public Utilities, which told city council members last month that decreasing water usage has been forcing it to raise rates.
- That’s because most of the city’s utility costs stay the same regardless how much water or gas moves through the system.
- The Richmond Free Press dug into the issue last summer, finding water consumption has dropped about 30% since 1999 while water rates have risen almost 300%.
Answer: So, if we’re just going to end up paying more for less water, is there an environmental reason to cut back?
- It’s still a good practice, but not really an issue unless there’s a drought warning in effect, which is rare in the region, says Justin Doyle, the community conservation manager at the James River Association.
Yes, but: The biggest environmental impact residents can have is taking steps to reduce stormwater with things like rain barrels and permeable landscaping, he says.
- That reduces pressure on the city’s combined sewer system, which overflows during storms, dumping rainwater mixed with sewage into the river.
- And on that front, there’s also an economic incentive: Install a rain barrel or rain garden, and you can apply for a credit on your utility bill.
