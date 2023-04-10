Richmond is seeing less pothole complaints

Richmond's streets have fewer potholes — at least the city is getting fewer pothole complaints via Richmond's 311 call center and website, per an Axios review.

Driving the news: A significant investment in street paving in 2020 has made Richmond's streets better and has resulted in fewer potholes, Peter Breil, RVA 311's director, tells Axios.

"Pothole requests have decreased from 388 a month in 2019 to 107 a month in 2022," Breil said. And less severe winters have helped, he added.

Why it matters: Potholes can cause damage to drivers' cars — and injure cyclists and pedestrians. They're also the worst.

The intrigue: Prior to 2021, the city filled potholes under alternating branded campaigns "pothole-palooza" and "pothole blitz." The city dropped the branding in 2021.

Zoom in: In 2018, the city got 4,246 pothole complaints, VPM reported.

By 2020, it had dropped to 2,203.

Last year, there were 1,291, per an Axios review of 311 data.

Data: Richmond 311; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Yes, but: The city still has plenty of potholes — and in Richmond, no one submits more 311 complaints about them than people in the city's 1st Council District, the area that encompasses the Near West End, per 311 data.