Richmond is seeing less pothole complaints
Richmond's streets have fewer potholes — at least the city is getting fewer pothole complaints via Richmond's 311 call center and website, per an Axios review.
Driving the news: A significant investment in street paving in 2020 has made Richmond's streets better and has resulted in fewer potholes, Peter Breil, RVA 311's director, tells Axios.
- "Pothole requests have decreased from 388 a month in 2019 to 107 a month in 2022," Breil said. And less severe winters have helped, he added.
Why it matters: Potholes can cause damage to drivers' cars — and injure cyclists and pedestrians. They're also the worst.
The intrigue: Prior to 2021, the city filled potholes under alternating branded campaigns "pothole-palooza" and "pothole blitz." The city dropped the branding in 2021.
Zoom in: In 2018, the city got 4,246 pothole complaints, VPM reported.
- By 2020, it had dropped to 2,203.
- Last year, there were 1,291, per an Axios review of 311 data.
Yes, but: The city still has plenty of potholes — and in Richmond, no one submits more 311 complaints about them than people in the city's 1st Council District, the area that encompasses the Near West End, per 311 data.
- And the area immediately around the Country Club of Virginia sees the most, coming in at a rate of a couple a week thus far this year.
