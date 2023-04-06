Virginia AG investigating Enrichmond collapse
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office says it has opened an investigation into the collapse of the city-affiliated Enrichmond Foundation last year.
Why it matters: The nonprofit served as a fiscal agent for dozens of tiny community groups, disappearing with at least $100,000 it was holding for the organizations.
- It also holds the deed to two historic African American cemeteries in the city’s East End.
What’s happening: Miyares confirmed his office was investigating, but a spokeswoman declined to offer additional detail.
Meanwhile, Mayor Stoney has proposed including $250,000 in next year’s city budget to aid groups that formerly worked with the Enrichmond Foundation.
Stoney noted the FBI might also be pursuing the matter, per WTVR.
