Virginia AG investigating Enrichmond collapse

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office says it has opened an investigation into the collapse of the city-affiliated Enrichmond Foundation last year.

Why it matters: The nonprofit served as a fiscal agent for dozens of tiny community groups, disappearing with at least $100,000 it was holding for the organizations.

It also holds the deed to two historic African American cemeteries in the city’s East End.

What’s happening: Miyares confirmed his office was investigating, but a spokeswoman declined to offer additional detail.

Meanwhile, Mayor Stoney has proposed including $250,000 in next year’s city budget to aid groups that formerly worked with the Enrichmond Foundation.

Stoney noted the FBI might also be pursuing the matter, per WTVR.