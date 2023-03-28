Black-owned homes in Richmond saw biggest jumps in value during the pandemic

Black-owned homes in Richmond appreciated in value more than any other homes during the pandemic, but not by enough to close the racial home value gap.

Driving the news: The national racial home value gap is the smallest it's been in the past two decades, a trend that was happening nationwide before the pandemic, but accelerated in recent years, according to a new analysis by Zillow.

Why it matters: Homeowners of color are more likely to have the bulk of their wealth tied to their homes, which because of redlining and historic housing discrimination, have typically been lower than overall home values, per the Zillow report.

In the metro Richmond area, 28% of the population is Black, according to the census.

What they're saying: "These gains are extremely important in terms of increasing wealth among the Black community," said Nicole Bachaud, senior economist at Zillow.

Zoom in: From February 2020 to January 2023, the value of homes owned by Black Richmonders in the Richmond MSA increased by 41.5% compared to the 35.5% increase in overall Richmond-area home values, according to the Zillow analysis.

White-owned homes in Richmond appreciated by 33.8% during the same time.

Zillow used zip code-level demographic and home value data for its report.

Yes, but: The pandemic housing boom made lower-priced homes attractive to many homebuyers, and since Black-owned homes were already lower in value, it made them ripe to see a big increase in value, Bachaud tells Axios.

And the pandemic did little to close Richmond's racial homeownership gap, which inched up 0.5% to 50.2% — 26.4 percentage points lower than that of white Richmonders.

Meanwhile, the increase in value could equate to bigger jumps in real estate tax bills, which could threaten Black homeowners' ability to stay in their homes, Bachaud added.

The bottom line: Homeownership gains and rising home values are positive steps toward wealth equity, but disparities persist.