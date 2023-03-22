Ask Axios: Plans for a new police station in East Richmond
Our dive into Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed budget continues today with a look at plans for a new police station in East Richmond.
Question: Why is the city planning to build a brand new First Police Precinct building instead of renovating the existing station on North 25th?
Answer: Stoney's administration says the existing station and lot isn't big enough.
- "It's a small building with limited parking, so we think we can actually build a replacement building cheaper than renovating on that specific site," chief administrative officer Lincoln Saunders told Axios.
Of note: Saunders said the city hasn't finalized a location for the new precinct, but is considering sites on Oliver Hill Way near the city jail.
- The city has budgeted $10 million for the project.
🚒 Zoom out: Saunders said a similar calculus is at play in plans to replace Fire Station 21 on Richmond highway at a cost of $15 million.
- But he said if the city ends up determining it can save money by reusing part of the building, that's what it'll do.
