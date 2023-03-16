Richmond to end water bill amnesty policy

The city utility department plans to resume cutting off gas and water services to residents who don't pay their bills.

What's happening: The city hasn't stopped service for nonpayment in over three years, racking up more than $60 million in unpaid bills, per a recent audit.

City utility director April Bingham said this week her department is making plans to end the pandemic-era policy this spring.

Worth noting: The city spent $21 million in coronavirus relief funding over the course of the pandemic to help customers with their bills.

Customers had to apply for the aid, which was distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

What they're saying: "We do need to get back to the consistent expectation of payment because it does impact our ratepayers overall," chief administrative officer Lincoln Saunders said at a meeting of the city's audit committee Tuesday.

What's next: The city is encouraging customers with overdue bills to sign up for a payment plan to avoid disconnection.