Richmond apartments are getting smaller

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes U.S. metro areas (defined by Yardi Matrix market boundaries) with the most apartments located in multi-family buildings of 50 units or more; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Richmond apartments are shrinking — and now rank among the smallest in the country, according to a new report from RentCafe.

Why it matters: Apartment sizes are getting smaller nationally, a reversal in the rental market that saw unit sizes grow during the early part of the work-from-home era.

Zoom in: The average size of newer Richmond apartments is 812 square feet, 8.5% smaller than the 2022 national average of 887 square feet, per the report from listing service RentCafe.

Richmond's average is only 72 square feet larger than the average new apartment in Manhattan.

We rank at No. 14 in cities with the smallest apartments.

Of note: At the local level, researchers considered new apartments those units built between 2013 and 2022.

The intrigue: With an average size of 1,006 square feet, Virginia Beach has some of the largest new apartments in the nation.

The big picture: Nationwide, newly built apartments shed 30 square feet on average in 2022 compared to 2021, per the report.

That sharp decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found, analyzing the 100 metro areas with the most high-density buildings.

Flashback: In 2020 and 2021, demand for more space resulted in larger unit configurations, RentCafe analyst Adina Dragos tells Axios.

"Fast forward to 2022, the demand for more apartments prompted developers to accommodate more units in their projects," Dragos says.

Case in point: 57% of apartments completed across the U.S. last year were small units (studios and one-bedrooms).

What we're watching: Apartments under construction. As the market keeps fluctuating post-pandemic, their size could signal whether the trend of smaller rentals will stick.