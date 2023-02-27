"Pleasure Palace" for sale in Richmond has a stripper pole and so much more
If you're in the market for a historic home, we've got the listing for you: 6100 Hermitage Road, dubbed the "Persian Pleasure Palace" by its owner.
The three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,048-square-foot Lakeside home hit the market earlier this month for $850,000.
- The house was purchased in May 2020 for $87,000 and is assessed at $413,900, per Henrico property records.
Kaveh Marrefi, who builds food trucks and runs a food truck hub out of South Richmond, owns the "Pleasure Palace" and tells Axios he spent two years and around $300,000 restoring the 1905 house to its turn-of-the-century glory — with a few upgrades.
The Colonial boasts all-new appliances, LED lighting, a new foundation and rear deck — and a bedroom with its own stripper pole.
- "I work out," Marrefi tells Axios.
Indeed. And while we tend to think of the pole for its modern, erotic use, it's history and OG use was fitness— primarily by men — and that's actually older than Jesus.
