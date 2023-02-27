"Pleasure Palace" for sale in Richmond has a stripper pole and so much more

If you're in the market for a historic home, we've got the listing for you: 6100 Hermitage Road, dubbed the "Persian Pleasure Palace" by its owner.

The three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,048-square-foot Lakeside home hit the market earlier this month for $850,000.

The house was purchased in May 2020 for $87,000 and is assessed at $413,900, per Henrico property records.

Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

Kaveh Marrefi, who builds food trucks and runs a food truck hub out of South Richmond, owns the "Pleasure Palace" and tells Axios he spent two years and around $300,000 restoring the 1905 house to its turn-of-the-century glory — with a few upgrades.

Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

The Colonial boasts all-new appliances, LED lighting, a new foundation and rear deck — and a bedroom with its own stripper pole.

"I work out," Marrefi tells Axios.

Indeed. And while we tend to think of the pole for its modern, erotic use, it's history and OG use was fitness— primarily by men — and that's actually older than Jesus.