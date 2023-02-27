20 mins ago - Real Estate

"Pleasure Palace" for sale in Richmond has a stripper pole and so much more

Karri Peifer

6100 Hermitage Road. Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

If you're in the market for a historic home, we've got the listing for you: 6100 Hermitage Road, dubbed the "Persian Pleasure Palace" by its owner.

The three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,048-square-foot Lakeside home hit the market earlier this month for $850,000.

  • The house was purchased in May 2020 for $87,000 and is assessed at $413,900, per Henrico property records.
Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

Kaveh Marrefi, who builds food trucks and runs a food truck hub out of South Richmond, owns the "Pleasure Palace" and tells Axios he spent two years and around $300,000 restoring the 1905 house to its turn-of-the-century glory — with a few upgrades.

Image: Courtesy of the CVRMLS

The Colonial boasts all-new appliances, LED lighting, a new foundation and rear deck — and a bedroom with its own stripper pole.

  • "I work out," Marrefi tells Axios.

Indeed. And while we tend to think of the pole for its modern, erotic use, it's history and OG use was fitness— primarily by men — and that's actually older than Jesus.

  • 🎩 Hat tip to r/rva for the Zillow find.
